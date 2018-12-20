Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Struggles with shot in win
McCollum delivered 11 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 99-92 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
McCollum put up a clunker shooting-wise, and he couldn't really make up for his downturn with strong production elsewhere on the stat sheet. The 27-year-old has shot under 40 percent in two of his last three games overall, and he has four sub-20-point tallies in December overall. However, strong performances in other contests during the month still have him averaging a solid 22.0 points per game and draining 47.1 percent of his 19.1 attempts per contest during that stretch.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Excellent complementary production•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Posts 40 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Pours in 22 points Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Plays 33 minutes Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Probable vs. Minnesota•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Out Thursday•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...