Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Struggles with shot in win

McCollum delivered 11 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 99-92 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

McCollum put up a clunker shooting-wise, and he couldn't really make up for his downturn with strong production elsewhere on the stat sheet. The 27-year-old has shot under 40 percent in two of his last three games overall, and he has four sub-20-point tallies in December overall. However, strong performances in other contests during the month still have him averaging a solid 22.0 points per game and draining 47.1 percent of his 19.1 attempts per contest during that stretch.