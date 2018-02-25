Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Sturggles with shot Saturday

McCollum collected 21 points (8-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 victory over Phoenix.

McCollum had some shooting woes Saturday, finishing just 8-of-24 from the field. This was merely a bad shooting night for the five-year man out of Lehigh. Along with Damian Lillard, McCollum is the focal point of the offense and should continue doing what he does on a nightly basis as the team makes an unlikely push for a top-four seed in the Western Conference.