Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Supplies 19 in emotional contest

McCollum produced 19 points (8-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, and five assists across 40 minutes in Friday's 127-119 win over the Lakers.

McCollum played a supporting role in a game dominated by tremendous performances from Damian Lillard and Hassan Whiteside. There wasn't much room for McCollum to rise to the occasion alongside Lillard, who took over the game with an emotionally charged performance that seemed to channel the spirit of Kobe Bryant. The duo represents one of the most prolific backcourts in the NBA, and both Lillard and McCollum will try to extend their three-game winning streak against the Jazz on Saturday.