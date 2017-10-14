Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Suspended for opener
The NBA has suspended McCollum one game for leaving the bench during a preseason game altercation, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of the Trail Blazers' preseason win over the Suns on Oct. 11. Look for Evan Turner to fill in at shooting guard on opening night, while Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu should see a slightly increased workload on the wing. McCollum will make his season debut Friday against the Pacers.
