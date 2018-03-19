Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Tallies 21 points in Sunday's win
McCollum poured in 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 win over the Clippers.
McCollum had the hot hand once again, posting his fourth game over the last five with at least 50.0 percent shooting by the time all was said and done. The 26-year-old has eclipsed the 20-point mark in five of the last eight contests, and he's turning in some nice complementary work (for a shooting guard) as a facilitator as well. Factoring in Sunday's line, the fifth-year guard has now dished out three to six assists in seven of nine March contests, giving another nudge to his already impressive fantasy value.
