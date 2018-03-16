Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Team-high scoring haul in win
McCollum managed 29 points (12-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 38 minutes in Thursday's 113-105 win over the Cavaliers.
McCollum's scoring total and shot attempts both paced the Trail Blazers on the night and served as his fourth effort of over 20 points in the last six games. The 26-year-old sharpshooter made all three of his three-pointers on consecutive possessions in the third quarter, extending his streak with multiple buckets from distance to all seven of his March contests. Factoring in Thursday's production, McCollum is averaging an impressive 23.4 points (on 45.6 percent shooting, including 45.8 percent from three-point range), 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 36.7 minutes during the current month.
