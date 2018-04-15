Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Team-high scoring total in Game 1 loss

McCollum provided 19 points (7-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 38 minutes in Portland's 97-95 loss to the Pelicans in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

McCollum's scoring total did serve as a team high, but he once again shot well under 50.0 percent. That's a trend that stretches back to the waning days of the regular season, when the fifth-year two-guard posted a paltry 36.0 percent success rate over the final six games of the campaign. McCollum will undoubtedly need to sharpen his shot to an extent for the Trail Blazers to go far into the postseason, something he'll look to start doing beginning with Game 2 on Tuesday.