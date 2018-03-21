Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Trouble finding net Tuesday
McCollum accounted for just eight points (4-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Rockets.
It was McCollum's first true clunker of March, and his lowest scoring total since he'd put up five points over 36 minutes against the Sixers way back on Nov. 22, which also marked the last time he'd scored in single digits. The 26-year-old also came up empty from three-point range for the second time in the last three games, a relatively rare occurrence, considering his 41.2 percent success rate from distance for the season. Given his largely successful body of work, Tuesday's downturn can safely be declared an outlier that McCollum will try to quickly put behind him in a Friday night showdown with the Celtics.
