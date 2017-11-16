Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Turns in 24 points in victory

McCollum supplied 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 99-94 win over the Magic.

McCollum and backcourt mate Damian Lillard were spectacular on the night, turning in a combined 50 points. For McCollum, it was his eighth straight contest with multiple three-pointers, and his third game over the last four with at least 50.0 percent shooting from the field. The 26-year-old is offering his typically impressive scoring contributions this season, but he's also posting a career high in rebounds (4.1) and has equaled his high-water mark in steals (1.2).