Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Turns in stellar all-around outing
McCollum finished with 41 points (15-30 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds and one steal across 43 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 107-104 win over the Pistons.
McCollum turned in one of the better all-around lines of his seven NBA seasons, as the assist total was a new career high, while the scoring and rebound outputs were his best marks of 2019-20. The 28-year-old orchestrated the Trail Blazers' comeback win and has seen his overall production tick up while slotting over at point guard the past two games in place of the injured Damian Lillard (groin). Lillard is set to remain out Tuesday versus the Celtics, so expect McCollum to enjoy at least one more game with higher-than-normal usage.
