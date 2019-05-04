Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Two games' worth of shots in win
McCollum delivered 41 points (16-39 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block across 60 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 140-137 quadruple-overtime win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series Friday.
McCollum took the reins of the Trail Blazers' attack Friday and didn't let go, outpacing his next-closest teammate (Damian Lillard) by a whopping 15 shot attempts. McCollum's scoring total was a game-high figure as well and matched a personal postseason best. The 27-year-old has now upped his scoring total over that of the prior game in each of the last two contests and will look to continue surging in Game 4 on Sunday.
