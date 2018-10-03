Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Underwent PRP injection in April
McCollum underwent a PRP injection in his right knee in April, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
McCollum had some minor swelling in his right knee. The procedure was elective and reportedly did not change McCollum's offseason workout plans. Overall, there seems to be little cause for concern, as McCollum has missed just five games over the past four years and has not been limited in training camp.
