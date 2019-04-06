Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Upgraded to probable
McCollum (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against Denver, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
In a positive turn of events, McCollum, who's missed the past 10 games with a left knee strain, has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game. With the playoffs looming, the Blazers will hope that they can get their second-best player up to speed over the final three games of the regular season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Won't make road trip•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Making progress•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Will have knee re-examined in a week•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Set for MRI on knee•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...