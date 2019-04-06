Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Upgraded to probable

McCollum (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against Denver, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

In a positive turn of events, McCollum, who's missed the past 10 games with a left knee strain, has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game. With the playoffs looming, the Blazers will hope that they can get their second-best player up to speed over the final three games of the regular season.