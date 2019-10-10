Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Will be rested Thursday

McCollum will not play in Thursday's exhibition against Maccabi Haifa due to load management purposes, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

This comes as no surprise, as with the Trail Blazers playing an opponent from overseas, the team will utilize this time to take a look at some of their bench players. There is no injury for McCollum, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him somewhat limited for the remainder of the preseason.