Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Will have knee re-examined in a week
McCollum was diagnosed with a popliteus strain in his left knee and will be re-examined in a week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
McCollum was forced to exit Saturday's game after landing awkwardly and was unable to return. X-rays came back negative, however the MRI showed a popliteus strain in the left knee. More information should come out in a week, when the knee is re-examined. In his absence, Evan Turner and Rodney Hood could see larger roles.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Set for MRI on knee•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Continues strong run•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores game-high 35 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores game-high 26 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Big night in loss to Grizzlies•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...