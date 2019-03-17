Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Will have knee re-examined in a week

McCollum was diagnosed with a popliteus strain in his left knee and will be re-examined in a week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

McCollum was forced to exit Saturday's game after landing awkwardly and was unable to return. X-rays came back negative, however the MRI showed a popliteus strain in the left knee. More information should come out in a week, when the knee is re-examined. In his absence, Evan Turner and Rodney Hood could see larger roles.