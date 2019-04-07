Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Will play limited minutes Sunday
McCollum (knee) will play limited minutes in Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
It was a fairly big surprise when McCollum popped up on the injury report for Sunday as probable after missing the last 10 games with a strained left knee. Now, the shooting guard will officially make his return with just three games remaining in the regular season. However, don't expect McCollum to be playing many minutes over this final stretch here, and the Trail Blazers will likely be prioritizing health for their star guard heading into the playoffs.
