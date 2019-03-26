Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Won't make road trip

McCollum (knee) won't travel with the team on their upcoming four-game road trip, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

McCollum is making strides in his recovery, but he'll be sidelined at least until April while dealing with a knee injury. Jake Layman should continue to draws starts at shooting guard while McCollum is on the mend.

