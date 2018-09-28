Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Won't play more than 20 minutes Saturday

McCollum, along with the rest of the Trail Blazers, will be capped at 20 minutes during Saturday's preseason opener against the Raptors, Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report reports.

Understandably, coach Terry Stotts will stay conservative during Portland's first preseason contest. The goal will presumably be to get a look at the Blazers' other guards like Seth Curry, Wade Baldwin, Nik Stauskas, Gary Trent and Anfernee Simons.