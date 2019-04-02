Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Won't play Wednesday
McCollum (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Memphis, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
McCollum remains on the shelf with a left knee strain, and a timetable for his return is still murky at this point. He'll be considered questionable for Friday's matchup in Denver.
