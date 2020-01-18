Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Won't return Friday
McCollum won't return to Friday's contest against Dallas due to a left ankle sprain, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
McCollum appeared to roll his left ankle during the second quarter of Friday's matchup and hobbled to the locker room. After further medical examination, the guard has been deemed unavailable to return to the game in Dallas, which also puts his status in Saturday's back-to-back contest in jeopardy as well. Anfernee Simons will likely see the bulk of the minutes at shooting guard in the second half of Friday's contest.
