Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Yields to Lillard in below-average outing
McCollum posted 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two assists, two rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 118-100 win over the Kings.
McCollum and James Harden are the only two players who have replicated Damian Lillard's 50-point, three-quarter game, so obviously, McCollum and Lillard have an understanding when it comes to allowing the hot hand to keep shooting. It resulted in a sub-par outing for McCollum, who will almost always be dependent on a prolific shooting night to have a big impact. He'll look to change that narrative Sunday against the Jazz.
