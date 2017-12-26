Wilcox (knee) was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday.

Wilcox underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee back in August and has been sidelined ever since while going through the recovery process. He's slated for a rehab sting with the Santa Cruz Warriors, which likely means he'll take part in a few practices while attempting to ramp up his activity. It appears Wilcox is nearing a return, though his eventual ability to take the court will depend on how the knee responds to treatment. That said, Wilcox is a two-way player and likely won't have much a role when healthy.