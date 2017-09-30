Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Dealing with knee injury
Wilcox is dealing with a knee injury and won't participate during the team's scrimmage Sunday, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
The exact nature of the injury is unclear, but there's no indication that it's serious. He should be considered questionable for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Suns until further notice.
