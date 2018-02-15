Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Makes first G League appearance of season
Wilcox (knee) played 15 minutes off the bench for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors in their 120-113 loss Tuesday over the Salt Lake City Stars. He finished with 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals and one rebound.
The appearance marked Wilcox's first action in either the NBA or G League since undergoing surgery on his right knee in October. A two-way player for the Trail Blazers, Wilcox won't be counted on to contribute much for the NBA team once he regains full conditioning. Look for Wilcox's minutes gradually pick up in his subsequent outings for Santa Cruz before potentially rejoining the Trail Blazers as a deep reserve at some point in the second half.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Assigned to G-League•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Undergoes knee surgery Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Not on Wednesday's injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Ruled out for Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Out Sunday vs. Clippers•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Dealing with knee injury•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...