Wilcox (knee) played 15 minutes off the bench for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors in their 120-113 loss Tuesday over the Salt Lake City Stars. He finished with 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals and one rebound.

The appearance marked Wilcox's first action in either the NBA or G League since undergoing surgery on his right knee in October. A two-way player for the Trail Blazers, Wilcox won't be counted on to contribute much for the NBA team once he regains full conditioning. Look for Wilcox's minutes gradually pick up in his subsequent outings for Santa Cruz before potentially rejoining the Trail Blazers as a deep reserve at some point in the second half.