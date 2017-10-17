Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Not on Wednesday's injury report
Wilcox (knee) is not listed on the team's injury report in advance of Wednesday's season opener against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Though healthy, Wilcox may struggle to find minutes on the wing considering the team's established rotation. C.J. McCollum's absence from the opener due to a suspension could be to Wilcox's benefit, however. Regardless, it seems doubtful he'll see enough run to be fantasy relevant.
