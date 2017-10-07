Play

Wilcox (knee) won't play during Sunday's exhibition against the Clippers, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

The reserve wing is nursing his way back from a knee injury and the team seemingly doesn't want to risk aggravation. He's unlikely to see much time during the regular season and can likely be avoided in almost every fantasy format.

