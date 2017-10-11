Wilcox (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Wilcox is expected to serve in a deep reserve role during the upcoming campaign, which should keep him off the fantasy radar. That being said, he's still dealing with a knee injury and will sit out Wednesday, which means his last opportunity to take part in the preseason will come on Friday against Maccabi Haifa.