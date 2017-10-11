Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Ruled out for Wednesday's exhibition
Wilcox (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Wilcox is expected to serve in a deep reserve role during the upcoming campaign, which should keep him off the fantasy radar. That being said, he's still dealing with a knee injury and will sit out Wednesday, which means his last opportunity to take part in the preseason will come on Friday against Maccabi Haifa.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Out Sunday vs. Clippers•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Secures two-way contract with Portland•
-
Magic's C.J. Wilcox: Waived by Magic•
-
Magic's C.J. Wilcox: Sees 12 minutes in blowout loss•
-
Magic's C.J. Wilcox: Returns from Achilles injury, plays three minutes•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...