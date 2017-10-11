Play

Wilcox (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Wilcox is expected to serve in a deep reserve role during the upcoming campaign, which should keep him off the fantasy radar. That being said, he's still dealing with a knee injury and will sit out Wednesday, which means his last opportunity to take part in the preseason will come on Friday against Maccabi Haifa.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball