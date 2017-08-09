Trail Blazers' C.J. Wilcox: Secures two-way contract with Portland
Wilcox signed a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After spending his first two seasons with the Clippers, Wilcox played 22 games with the Magic during the 2016-17 campaign, averaging just 4.9 minutes per contest while outside the regular rotation. The Magic went on to cut him in April, but the Trail Blazers like his upside enough to bring him in on a two-way deal for the upcoming campaign. That means Wilcox will play primarily with the Blazers' G-League affiliate, while also having the ability to spend up to 45 days with Portland if needed. He'll be able to work closely with the organization, but Wilcox isn't going to be a fantasy relevant option.
