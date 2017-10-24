Wilcox (knee) underwent right knee surgery Monday and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

WIlcox, who signed a two-way contract with Portland in August, missed the preseason with the same knee injury. The injury won't affect the Blazers' rotation, as Wilcox was expected to spend most of the season in the G-League.

