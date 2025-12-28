Trail Blazers' Caleb Love: Chips in 14 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Love closed with 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 119-103 loss to the Clippers.
Love provided a spark off the bench Friday, albeit in a losing effort. The undrafted rookie led Portland's second unit in points en route to his second straight game scoring in double figures. While he is likely to fall out of the rotation when Jrue Holiday (calf) and Scoot Henderson (hamstring) return, Love has some short-term value on a banged-up Trail Blazers squad.
