Trail Blazers' Caleb Love: Coming off bench Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Love is not in the Trail Blazers' starting lineup against the Hawks on Thursday.
Love made his first NBA start Tuesday against the Warriors, finishing with 17 points, seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block over 34 minutes, though he connected on just five of 16 field-goal attempts. The undrafted rookie will revert to a bench role Thursday while veteran Jrue Holiday enters the starting five for Portland.
