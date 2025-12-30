Love had 24 points (8-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 125-122 win over the Mavericks.

Love is making the most of his opportunities in Portland. Monday night, he went off for six threes and 24 points against the Mavericks. Acting head coach Thiago Splitter gave the undrafted rookie 34 minutes of action, which included some in crunch time where Love delivered big shots for his team. Over his last five games he's averaged 18.3 points and north of 30 minutes per game.