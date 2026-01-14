Love finished Tuesday's 119-97 loss to Golden State with 17 points (5-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes.

Love was a decent fill-in for Deni Avdija (back), but the Trail Blazers needed Avdija's firepower in the blowout loss. The team is happy to see Jrue Holiday back in action, but the team is a shell of itself without Avdija's contributions. Love did all he could, but the rookie had to fill big shoes during the loss. Love will revert to the bench once Avidja is cleared to return.