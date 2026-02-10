Love was a healthy inactive Monday in the Trail Blazers' 135-118 win over the 76ers.

After churning out 17 points and eight assists in 27 minutes off the bench in Portland's 122-115 win over Memphis on Saturday, Love returned to the inactive list for the second time in three contests with the Trail Blazers getting Deni Avdija (back) and Scoot Henderson (hamstring) back in action Monday. The recent returns of Henderson and Blake Wesley from extended absences as well as the arrival of trade-deadline pickup Vit Krejci looks like it could result in Love being outside of the rotation more often than not moving forward. A two-way player, Love has been active for 44 games this season, so he can suit up for just six more contests before Portland would need to convert him to a standard contract in order for him to be eligible to play thereafter.