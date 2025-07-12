Love generated 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes of Friday's 106-73 win over the Warriors.

Love had a reputation for being a streaky scorer during his five-year college career, but his shot was falling Thursday during Portland's rout of Golden State. He finished second on the team in points and posted a team-high positive 24 plus-minus. Love will need to be more consistent if he wants to stick in the NBA. However, he'll have the opportunity to prove himself while on a two-way contract this season.