Love is in the Trail Blazers' starting lineup against the Warriors on Tuesday.

Love has stepped into a more prominent role off the bench as of late, scoring in double digits in each of his last 11 outings and averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.6 threes over 29.0 minutes per game. With Deni Avdija sidelined due to a back issue, Love -- an undrafted rookie out of Arizona -- will make the first start of his NBA career Tuesday in Golden State.