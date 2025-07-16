Love accumulated 17 points (5-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 93-87 Summer League win over the Pelicans.

Love struggled from the field but still finished as Portland's third-leading scorer. He also recorded a game-high mark in rebounds and tied the team lead in assists. The 23-year-old guard has now racked up at least 17 points in all three of his Summer League appearances.