Love amassed 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Friday's 122-109 win over the Pelicans.

Love continues to provide Portland a much-needed scoring punch off the bench, connecting on six three-pointers for the third time this season while finishing second on the team in scoring behind Deni Avdija (34 points) and Shaedon Sharpe (23 points). Love has scored in double digits in each of his last six outings, and over that span he has averaged 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 4.0 threes and 0.8 steals over 30.0 minutes per game while connecting on 45.3 percent of his three-point attempts.