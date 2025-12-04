Trail Blazers' Caleb Love: Pours in 20 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Love finished with 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 122-110 victory over Cleveland.
With 20 points on the night, Love finished six points shy of his career-best mark of 26, set back on Nov. 21. The Trail Blazers are very shorthanded these days, and Love is making the most of his newfound opportunity. Over his last seven games, Love is averaging 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.4 three-pointers.
