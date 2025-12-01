Love ended with 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and two steals in 19 minutes during Sunday's 123-115 loss to the Thunder.

The rookie out of Arizona continues to take advantage of the multiple injuries in Portland's backcourt to make an impact off the bench. Love, who scored a career-high 26 points against the Warriors on Nov. 21, has scored in double digits in four of his last seven appearances, averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game over that stretch.