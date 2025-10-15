Love logged 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes of Wednesday's 118-111 preseason loss to the Warriors.

Love went undrafted after a five-year college career at North Carolina and Arizona. He's on a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers, and the expectation is that he'll spend the bulk of his time in the G League. After strong showings at the Summer League and training camp, he figures to be a prominent player for the Remix.