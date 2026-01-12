Love had 21 points (8-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 123-114 loss to the Knicks.

Love sparked the offense off the bench Sunday, though his efforts weren't enough to push the Trail Blazers to a victory. The rookie has carved out a meaningful offensive role of late, scoring in double figures in 11 straight games. While his efficiency across 32 appearances this season has been uneven -- mirroring some of the volatility from his college career -- Love has shown he can generate points at the NBA level.