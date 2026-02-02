Love closed with 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 130-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

The Trail Blazers began the game with an adjusted lineup due to absences from Jrue Holiday (personal) and Deni Avdija (back), and the team didn't settle into a more traditional two-guard backcourt until Love came in with the second unit. Although the Caveliers won handily, Love's addition did stabilize the team somewhat, especially during the team's 63-point second half.