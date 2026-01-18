Love recorded 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 132-116 victory over the Lakers.

Love's success was directly tied to Jrue Holiday's minute restriction, as the veteran was held to just 20 minutes on the floor in the blowout win. Love had his best assist result of the season against the Lakers, and he also matched his third-best scoring total of the season with 22 points.