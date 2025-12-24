Love produced 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 110-106 loss to the Magic.

Love had a big second quarter after entering the game, scoring 10 points as Shaedon Sharpe's replacement in the second unit. He also ran with the starters in the final stanza with five points, two rebounds and two blocks. Love has popped for double-digit scoring totals five times this season, and while his short-term outlook is encouraging, he'll likely find himself back in the G League when Jrue Holiday (calf) and Scoot Henderson (hamstring) return to action.