Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Double-digit scoring off bench
Swanigan mustered 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 116-83 preseason win over the Suns on Wednesday.
The 2017 first-round pick compiled a preseason-high scoring total while also putting in solid work on the boards. Swanigan finished with averages of 8.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists across seven games in the Las Vegas summer league, so he built up some momentum coming into training camp. After having only made minimal contributions as a rookie, the Purdue product will look to make some inroads this coming season while backing up Al-Farouq Aminu at the four.
