Swaingan collected 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes in Monday's 103-93 win over the Pacers.

Swanigan had his best game of the season by a long shot Monday night, as he has only played 3 minutes in all other games combined to this point. The big forward showed promise in college and has the frame to be an asset in the paint, but he'll have to prove himself more than just one time if he wants to earn more meaningful minutes.