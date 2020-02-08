Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Draws spot start
Swanigan will get the start at center for Friday's matchup with the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Swanigan will replace Hassan Whiteside (lower leg) in the starting unit. He is the only healthy center remaining on the roster, so he could be in line for a much heavier workload than usual.
