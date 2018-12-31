Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Embarks on G-League stint
Swanigan was sent to the Texas Legends on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Swanigan has struggled to see much playing time of late, playing in just five of 14 of Portland's contest in December. He'll head to the G League where he'll see more opportunities for minutes.
