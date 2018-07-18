Swanigan delivered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 91-73 win over the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League championship game Tuesday.

Swanigan made well-rounded contributions in the championship game win, putting the finishing touches on a solid summer league resume for the second consecutive year. The 2017 first-round pick averaged 8.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 26.3 minutes over seven games in Las Vegas, and he'll now try to parlay his momentum into a strong training camp and preseason. Swanigan only averaged 7.0 minutes per contest in his rookie season, so the Trail Blazers will undoubtedly be looking for a much better return on investment in the coming campaign.